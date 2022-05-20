In the first episode of the Big Blue Report, Randy Zellea reports from Giants OTA’s with an update on Daniel Jones and the offense schemes so far.
The Big Blue Report brings you exclusive footage and comments from Head Coach Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones and Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka.
Follow the show on Backsportspage.com and through our social media platforms for more info.
Featured Articles
-
Big Blue Report/ 1 day ago
Big Blue Report Episode #1: Daniel Jones Update: Offensive plan
In the first episode of the Big Blue Report, Randy Zellea reports from Giants...
-
NBA/ 1 day ago
Did Nikola Jokic Deserve To Win MVP Again?
2021-2022 MVP was a tough choice The 2021-22 MVP contest was tightly contested, and...
-
Soccer/ 1 day ago
How Far Behind are MLS Teams from European Clubs?
Soccer in America has been growing at a rapid pace in the last few...
-
Features/ 2 days ago
A’s Get Out of Slump Against Tigers, But Begin a Series of Tough Tests
After the Oakland Athletics overcame a 17-straight game marathon to start the season, the...