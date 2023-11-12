Big Blue Report: Game Preview, News and Notes Etc

Giants-Cowboys Preview:

The New York Giants visit the Dallas Cowboys in AT&T Stadium for an NFC East matchup on Sunday, Nov. 12. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

This is the 124th meeting overall and the second of the season between the Giants and the Cowboys. In their first meeting on Sept. 10, Dallas defeated the Giants, 40-0, in MetLife Stadium to open the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have swept the season series 25 times, while the Giants own 13 series sweeps. The Giants hold a record of 5-9 in AT&T Stadium and a 20-40-1 record against Dallas on the road.

The last Giants’ win in AT&T Stadium was on Sept. 11, 2016, by a score of 20-19..

QB Update:

With Daniel Jones officially out for the season with a torn ACL and Tyrod Taylor out with a rib injury, Tommy Devito will get the start for the Giants Sunday against the Cowboys.

Devito,a local Jersey product has been thrown into the fire and is looking to get his first pro win and has a tall task against one of the league’s best defenses. Devito has been limited on play calls as up until this week has not had many reps with the first team offense.

The Giants signed Matt Barkley as the backup quarterback to Devito and has been taking snaps for the last two weeks.

Roster Moves:

The Giant activated edge rusher Azeez Ojulari from injured reserve and elevated kicker Randy Bullock and tight end Tyree Jackson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys

Giants LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) was upgraded on today’s injury report to a full participant and has no game designation vs Cowboys

RT Evan Neal (ankle), CB Adoree Jackson (concussion/neck) and RB Deon Jackson (concussion) are OUT Sunday. Deon was upgraded to limited today. Neal isn’t even traveling to Dallas.

Four players questionable: WR Parris Campbell (hamstring), RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring), OG Mark Glowinski (personal matter)

Other Notes:

-Giants GM Joe Schoen is in the house for Kentucky/Alabama.

-Giants are now 17.5-point underdogs against the Cowboys in Dallas this Sunday, according to BetMGM

It’s the largest spread in the NFL this season..

-Giants’ Saquon Barkley and Kayvon Thibodeaux are named back-to-back NFL Players’ Assoc. Community MVPs for their charity work Weeks 9 and 10.

Barkley was for time, donations helping homeless in Pa.

Thibodeaux raised for youth enrichment

-Former Giants and Seahawks OL Chad Wheeler faces a lengthy prison sentence after being found GUILTY of domestic violence in which he severely beat his girlfriend to where she was unconscious.

The former USC star, Wheeler claimed to be shocked that she wasn’t DEAD when she awoke

She had a dislocated elbow and a fractured humerus from the attack, via NYP.