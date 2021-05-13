Big Blue Report: Giants Announce 2021 Schedule

The NFL released their 2021 season schedule and the New York Giants hope to build on the momentum they finished the 2020 season with.

The Giants who finished 6-10 in 2020, hope to have star running back Saquon Barkley back from injury ready to go as well as fresh start for Daniel Jones. Jones struggled during his second season with turnovers and knows this is a vital year in his progress.

Big Blue has no Sunday Night games on NBC as of right now but that can be flexed in at a later point. New York will have two Monday Night Football broadcasts on ESPN including a rematch from their Monday Night Classic against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers as well as the Kansas City Cheifs.

We will have a full breakdown on the Big Blue Report Podcast tomorrow afternoon.

Here is the breakdown of the schedule:

1Sep. 12 Denver Broncos 4:25 PM FOX

2 Sep. 16 (Thu.) at Washington Football Team 8:20 PM NFLN

3 Sep. 26 Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX

4 Oct. 3 at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX

5 Oct. 10 at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM FOX

6 Oct. 17 Los Angeles Rams 1:00 PM FOX

7 Oct. 24 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX

8 Nov. 1 (Mon.) at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 PM ESPN

9 Nov. 7 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM CBS

10 BYE

11 Nov. 22 (Mon.) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 PM ESPN

12 Nov. 28 Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX

13 Dec. 5 at Miami Dolphins 1:00PM FOX

14 Dec. 12 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM FOX

15 Dec. 19 Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX

16 Dec. 26 at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX

17 Jan. 2 at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM CBS