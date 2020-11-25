Connect with us

Big Blue Report: Giants-Bengals Injury Report 11/25

Here is Wednesday’s Injury report for Sundays Giants-Bengals Game!!

WEDNESDAY (11/25)

CB James Bradberry (NIR) Did Not Participate
WR Sterling Shepard (Hip/Toe) Limited
G Kevin Zeitler (Concussion) Full



WEDNESDAY (11/25)

DT Geno Atkins NIR Did Not Participate
HB Giovani Bernard Concussion Did Not Participate
DT Mike Daniels NIR Did Not Participate
WR A.J. Green NIR Did Not Participate
WR Mike Thomas Hamstring Did Not Participate
CB Mackensie Alexander Hamstring Limited
LB Markus Bailey Hamstring Limited
LB Logan Wilson Neck Full

