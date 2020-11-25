Here is Wednesday’s Injury report for Sundays Giants-Bengals Game!!
WEDNESDAY (11/25)
CB James Bradberry (NIR) Did Not Participate
WR Sterling Shepard (Hip/Toe) Limited
G Kevin Zeitler (Concussion) Full
WEDNESDAY (11/25)
DT Geno Atkins NIR Did Not Participate
HB Giovani Bernard Concussion Did Not Participate
DT Mike Daniels NIR Did Not Participate
WR A.J. Green NIR Did Not Participate
WR Mike Thomas Hamstring Did Not Participate
CB Mackensie Alexander Hamstring Limited
LB Markus Bailey Hamstring Limited
LB Logan Wilson Neck Full
Featured Articles
-
NBA/ 28 mins ago
Klay Thompson Achilles’ Injury Insight
The Golden State Warriors have already announced that All Star Klay Thompson would be...
-
Big Blue Report/ 55 mins ago
Big Blue Report: Giants-Bengals Injury Report 11/25
Here is Wednesday’s Injury report for Sundays Giants-Bengals Game!! WEDNESDAY (11/25) CB James Bradberry...
-
Features/ 5 hours ago
Tucker Lutz “Ready to Make That Jump” to UFC
Maryland native Tucker Lutz is over a week removed from earning a UFC contract...
-
NBA/ 18 hours ago
Kent Bazemore is Exactly What Warriors Fans (and the Team) Need
It has been a dark, dark time for Warriors fans. Many of us are...