Big Blue Report: Giants-Bengals Injury Report 11/25

Here is Wednesday’s Injury report for Sundays Giants-Bengals Game!!

WEDNESDAY (11/25)



CB James Bradberry (NIR) Did Not Participate

WR Sterling Shepard (Hip/Toe) Limited

G Kevin Zeitler (Concussion) Full





WEDNESDAY (11/25)



DT Geno Atkins NIR Did Not Participate

HB Giovani Bernard Concussion Did Not Participate

DT Mike Daniels NIR Did Not Participate

WR A.J. Green NIR Did Not Participate

WR Mike Thomas Hamstring Did Not Participate

CB Mackensie Alexander Hamstring Limited

LB Markus Bailey Hamstring Limited

LB Logan Wilson Neck Full