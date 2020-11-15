Big Blue Report: Giants-Eagles Round 2

The Big Blue Report is getting fans ready for the 1pm showdown between two NFC East rivals, The New York Giants hosting the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be televised on FOX.

Here is what you the fan need to know about today’s match up.

Series History:

Sunday’s Meeting will be the 172nd meeting between the two teams with the Eagles holding a 83-85-2 advantage over the Giants.

The Giants hold the edge at home with a 46-39-1 Record

The Eagles currently have an eight game winning streak vs New York dating back to 2016.

The Last Meeting:

In Week 7, the Eagles and Giants played a tight game that finished with an Eagles victory 22-21. The Giants took the lead 21-10 with 7:50 to go in the game, but could not hold on. Philadelphia scored 12 unanswered points to close out the game.

Daniel Jones had the longest run by a quarterback in Giants’ history when he scampered for an 80-yard gain to set up a touchdown in the third quarter.

They Said It:

Golden Tate On His Future With The Giants: “I plan to honor my contract the best I possibly can. Like I said earlier, I want to be here. I love this organization, what it represents, and the direction we’re headed in. Hopefully I’m a part of it.”

Joe Judge On Rematch With Eagles: “We had our shot in the first game. This game is a completely different game. There are different players on the field, it’s going to be a different game plan from both teams. For us, this game is completely independent of the last one. The only thing that’s really relevant from the last game are the lessons we’ve learned as a team that help us improve as a team. Obviously, it’s a division game. It should be very competitive. There should be some nasty to it being as though it’s a division opponent, it’s Philadelphia, it’s our home field, all that good stuff mixed in there. But at the end of the day, look, we had our shot in the first game. This game is completely independent of that one right there. We have to do a good job for 60 minutes this Sunday.”

Logan Ryan On His Personal Situation: I spoke about compartmentalizing and I don’t know how realistic it is. I think about my wife every minute of every day. It’s definitely emotionally tough. She’s on the mend. Grateful to have her obviously still with me. We’re mourning a loss at the same time. I can’t tell anybody how to do it, just try to keep pushing one foot forward every day. If I am going to go to work, go to football and leave my wife and kids, I’m going to make sure I do my best at football. Give me all to it because it’s how I provide for my family. Ultimately my family comes first. Compartmentalizing is tough I would think. Just take it the best I can one day at a time.

Injury Report:

New York Giants:

Devonta Freeman (Ankle/Hamstring) Out

Golden Tate III (Knee) Questionable

Isaac Yiadom (Calf) Questionable

Philadelphia Eagles:

Craig James (Shoulder) Out

Prediction:

The Eagles came back and took advantage of the mistakes that the Giants made in the fourth quarter. I have been yelling from the rooftops that this team is not loosing they are learning.

Today will be the proof of the pudding as they have the opportunity to show us that they learned from their mistakes and win a game they should have won three weeks ago.

Giants win this one 21-14 with Daniel Jones turning the ball over one time.. My gut usually isnt wrong and today My gut says Giants Win.