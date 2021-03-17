Big Blue Report: Giants Loose Tomlinson To Vikings; Zeitler Signs With Ravens

With NFL Free Agency up and running, things were very quiet in East Rutherford in the land of the Giants on Monday. This should be no surprise as the Big Blue is sort of stuck in salary cap hell and Dave Gettleman knows it.

Here are some of the comings and goings of the 2020 Giants.

Williams Franchised; Prepared To Sign Three Year $63 Million Dollar Deal

The New York Giants and defensive lineman Leonard Williams reached agreement on a three-year, $63 million deal that includes $45 million fully guaranteed on Tuesday.

Williams who came over during the 2019 season in a contraversial trade which Giants GM Dave Gettleman caught a lot of heat over, received his second franchise tag which resulted in a huge deal..

Williams had his best season and had been looking to cash in and finally did.

Ross And Booker Sign With New York

The New York Giants added to their wide receiver depth on Tuesday when they came to agreement with free agent wide receiver John Ross on a one year $2.5 million dollar deal.

Big Blue also added a back up running back Devante Booker to a two year, six million dollar deal. This is to add security for Saquon Barkley who is coming off surgery.

The Giants have announced the signing of former Houston Texans fullback and special teamer Cullen Gillaspia.

Tomlinson Signs With Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a deal with former New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, his agency confirmed on Monday.

The deal is worth $22 million over two years, sources confirmed to ESPN, with $20 million in total guarantees and $16 million fully guaranteed. Tomlinson’s signing bonus is $15 million.

Loosing Tomlinson seemed like a given as the Giants placed the franchise tag on Leonard Williams and the team just could not keep both defensive tackles.

Zeitler Signs With Ravens

Recently Released Guard Kevin Zeitler signed a three year deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday after being released from the Giants last week.

The deal is worth $22 million and includes $16 million in guarantees, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Tate’s Release Was No Surprise

After a rough 2020, Golden Tate finds himself without a home right now as the New York Giants released the disgruntled receiver last week after a season of finger pointing and social media bashing from Tate’s wife.

Tate had not been focal point in the offense and seemed to be anxious to exit New York just as much as the team wanted him to depart.

Tate had career lows in all catagories this past seasona nd will try and catch on with a new team but is there realluy a market for an 30 year old receiver out there right now?