Big Blue Report: Giants Seahawks Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report for Sunday’s Giants -Seahawks game
New York Giants
QB Daniel Jones (Hamstring) Doubtful
LB David Mayo (Knee) Questionable
Seattle Seahawks
CB Tre Flowers (Hamstring) Doubtful
RB Travis Homer (Wrist/Thumb)/Knee) Doubtful
DE Carlos Dunlap (Foot) Questionable
G/C Kyle Fuller (Ankle) Questionable
RB Carlos Hyde (Toe) Questionable
G Damien Lewis (Groin) Questionable
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 8 hours ago
UFC Vegas 16 — All Undefeated Fighters Retain Their Zeros
Four fighters—Ilia Topuria, Jordan Leavitt, Roman Dolidze, and Jamahal Hill—entered UFC Vegas 16 undefeated....
-
NBA/ 23 hours ago
New NBA Brothers
Now that LiAngelo Ball has signed to the Detroit Pistons, all three Ball (LiAngelo...
-
NBA/ 1 day ago
The Detroit Pistons: Monoliths of the NBA
Don’t know if you’ve noticed, but monoliths are popping up everywhere. These odd structures...
-
NFL/ 1 day ago
Cleveland Browns Vs Tennessee Titans Must Win Game Live Blog!
Follow the Browns and Titans match-up on Backsportspage. I will be posting score updates,...