Big Blue Report: Giants Seahawks Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report for Sunday’s Giants -Seahawks game

New York Giants

QB Daniel Jones (Hamstring) Doubtful
LB David Mayo (Knee) Questionable

Seattle Seahawks

CB Tre Flowers (Hamstring) Doubtful
RB Travis Homer (Wrist/Thumb)/Knee) Doubtful
DE Carlos Dunlap (Foot) Questionable
G/C Kyle Fuller (Ankle) Questionable
RB Carlos Hyde (Toe) Questionable
G Damien Lewis (Groin) Questionable

