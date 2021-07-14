Connect with us

Big Blue Report

Big Blue Report: Giants To Host Fan Fest

To celebrate the return of fans for the 2021 NFL season, the New York Giants will host the 2021 Giants Fan Fest presented by Quest Diagnostics at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, August 11 at 6 p.m.

Fans can enjoy an evening of football, food and fun as the Giants hold their only open practice of the year. The Giants Fan Fest will feature fun activities for all ages, autographs by Giants Legends, select discounted concession and apparel items, as well as a spectacular post-practice fireworks
show.

“From our players, to our coaches to the entire front office, we could not be more excited to about welcoming Giants fans back to MetLife Stadium!”, said Chief Commercial Officer Pete Guelli.

Reserve free digital tickets for this special event by visiting Giants.com/FanFest.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Big Blue Report: Giants To Host Fan Fest

Justin Brownlow

The Man To Man Podcast Episode XXXII: The Process Is Finished

Tracy Graven

2x Most Valuable Not Valuable Enough

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

One Stop: 7/7

More in Big Blue Report