Big Blue Report: Jalin Hyatt Talks Camp

The New York Giants are ready for the regular season as Big Blue concluded their pre-season Saturday night in a 32-24 loss to the New York Jets.
Hyatt only had one target in the loss but had limited time on the field as Coach Brian Daboll decided to limit the starters time.
Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page spoke with the rookie prospect about the transition from the college to the pros, advice he received from Sterling Shepard, his first training camp and much more.
Follow the Big Blue Report available on Back Sports Page!
