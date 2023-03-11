Connect with us

Big Blue Report: Jones Gets Paid, Barkley Gets Tagged and More!!

We are back with a new episode of the Big Blue Report featuring Jonathan Casillas!!

This week we discuss the pros and cons of Daniel Jones’s new contract, Saquon Barkley’s franchise tag, more roster moves and the future of team.

The Big Blue Report is hosted by two time Super Bowl Champion Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page and Ryan Darlington.

JC brings a unique insight after nine seasons in the NFL.

Casillas breaks down every aspect of the NFL on and the field from the player perspective.

