Big Blue Report: Justin Hilliard Suspended

STATEMENT BY AN NFL SPOKESPERSON:

Justin Hilliard of the New York Giants has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.

Hilliard is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Giants’ active roster on Monday, Sept. 19, following the team’s Week 2 game vs. Carolina.

[Note: The NFL policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances is posted on nflcommunications.com. After logging in, click on “About NFL” from the homepage and then “NFL Policies.”]

