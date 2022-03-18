Big Blue Report: Logan Ryan Released

Giants fans, we knew there would be casualties.

Logan Ryan, a man who we saw at both press conferences of the new regime, was cut yesterday and officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Why is this release shocking? Well the team does not save a lot of money by cutting him, $775k to be exact. The Giants are going young and on the cheap.

My gut feeling is that they want to get a lot of the Joe Judge crew out of here and make a fresh start. This seems like the most logical answer to me as the rebuild means you take salary hits for the first two seasons with the hope your younger players step up to grow.

Ryan started all but one of the 31 games in which he played after joining the Giants just prior to the 2020 season. During that time, he totaled a team-high 209 tackles (144 solo) and added 17 passes defensed, 2.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception. A cornerback for most of his career, Ryan started 28 games at safety for the Giants.

In addition, Ryan last season was one of the Giants’ seven captains and their nominee for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field as well as excellence on the field.

Without Ryan, the Giants’ two most prominent safeties are Xavier McKinney, whose breakout second season included a team-high five interceptions, and Julian Love, a versatile player who started for Ryan at Tampa Bay and at home against Philadelphia. Jabrill Peppers, who suffered a ruptured ACL against Carolina on Oct. 24, is a free agent.