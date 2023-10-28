Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Big Blue Report featuring Jonathan Casillas with co-hosts Randy Zellea and Ryan Darlington.
This week we discuss the Metlife Bowl vs the Jets, looking back at the win against the Commanders, ties between the two teams, Tyrod vs Daniel and much more.
Follow the show on all podcast platforms !!!
Featured Articles
-
Wrestling/ 43 mins ago
Tickets Go On-Sale November 3 & 4 For Three Live Pro Wrestling Shows: The Last IMPACT Wrestling Show & First Two New-Era TNA Wrestling Shows
TNA Wrestling confirmed today on-sale dates for tickets to the last live show under...
-
Features/ 49 mins ago
Cincinnati Reds: Plenty of Promise
One team who is showing plenty of promise looking forward to the 2024 Major...
-
Big Blue Report/ 2 hours ago
Big Blue Report: Metlife Bowl
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Big Blue Report featuring Jonathan...
-
NFL/ 1 day ago
With Two Out, What Does Indy Do Now?
After reports that Anthony Richardson would only miss a month with his injured shoulder,...