Big Blue Report: Metlife Bowl

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Big Blue Report featuring Jonathan Casillas with co-hosts Randy Zellea and Ryan Darlington.

This week we discuss the Metlife Bowl vs the Jets, looking back at the win against the Commanders, ties between the two teams, Tyrod vs Daniel and much more.

Follow the show on all podcast platforms !!!

 

