Big Blue Report: “New Energy” At Voluntary Camp

New Energy:

The New York Football Giants held media access for the second day of voluntary work outs on Wednesday and all admitted one thing in their media sessions: “There is a new energy in the building.”

The energy that is being discussed seems to be coming from New GM Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll. A fresh start for many seems to be a common theme in the Giants locker room after last season’s sub par campaign.

Schoen and Daboll both were part of a successful situation with the Bills over the last few years and know that this a fresh start for all and an amazing opportunity.

“It’s been great,” Said Doball to the media Wednesday. “Dreams come true. A lot of work. Work with a lot of good people. Let

Those people do their jobs, try to lead ’em the best way that I can. Again, each day is a new day. There’s always something to do. But I’m really enjoying it. I’ve got a long way to go, too. ”

Understanding that this will be a process, Schoen feels the same way about the opportunity and looks forward to building the franchise back into the powerhouse it once was. Joe discussed the process of rebuilding the roster.

” You’re always evaluating everybody,” Said Schoen. “Some of it’s just maybe we’re going to do things a little bit different in terms of our process, who is going to buy in, who is going to excel, who is all hands on deck, who has adapted. The staff has done a great job with that. There’s a lot of good people in this building that have done a really good job over the three months I’ve been here. “

Where’s Toney?

One of the names not at camp this week was second year wide receiver Kadarious Toney. Though only a volunteer work out, his absences drew a lot of attention and was asked about to those participating in the media sessions.

“K.T. is not here today” said Daboll. “I’ve had good talks with K.T., good talks with some of the other guys. When he gets here, he’ll get the playbook, we’ll get him up to speed.”

Toney had a controversial rookie season that drew a lot of attention both positive and negative from the media including getting thrown out of a game due to fighting. Controversy seems to follow this young man and GM Joe Schoen commented at his media session on Toney’s absence.

“It’s voluntary,” Said Schoen. “Nobody asked about the other guys that aren’t here. It’s life. Life happens. I’ve had good conversations with Kadarius. We’ve been in contact. At the end of the day it’s voluntary. That’s what it is.”

Toney is expected to be back with the team for OTA’s and the upcoming minicamp.

Saquon Meets the Media

Saquon Barkley was selected back in 2018 by Dave Gettleman. The funny part of that is that there is only one player left from the team that was here before him.

Barkley met with the media yesterday and voiced his opinion about his critics, his play, contract status and much more!

His Contract Situation: “I’m not even focused on that. The best thing that I can do is just focus on what I can

control. That’s showing up, being healthy, going out there at OTAs, camp and in season and performing,

work hard, keep my mind right, study the playbook. I’m a big believer, I’ve been saying it since day one since you guys met me, everything is going to take care of itself. I’ve only got to focus on what I can focus on and what I can control. That’s everything within my realm. That’s my main thing right now.”

His Conversations with Joe Schoen about possible trades: “I feel like the conversations between me and him stays in-house. What was said and what I told him was, ‘Welcome to New York.’ You’ve got to be careful with the things you say because they can spin it one way and turn it into another story.”

His Love For New York: I love it here. I feel like this place has so much tradition and so much history and I want to be part of the success that comes back to this place. I don’t want to look back on my career and say, ‘Dang, when I was in New York with the Giants, I was part of the down years.’ I know the talent we have in our locker room. I know what we’re able to do as a team. We’ve just got to continue to stick to the little things, continue to buy-in and continue to believe in each other.

To be honest, when I was a kid, I was a Jets fan. I used to drive to New York and pass the stadium, the old stadium. I always told my dad I wanted to play in that stadium. I’m playing in MetLife, obviously I’m playing for the Giants. Something I wanted to do as a kid. I want to be special here.