Big Blue Report: News Aand Notes from OTA’s

As the 2021 campaign draws closer, the Giants finish up OTA’s and prepare what can be the turning point in the careers of Joe Judge, Daniel Jones, and Dave Gettleman.

Joe Judge: This could be the beginning of a solid run for a great football mind. He is strong with reporters with the message he tries to get across and shows no weakness or backing down from a tough media market.

The key is to manage a returning Saquon Barkely and to build on the success he had from last season. Under Judge’s watch, Big Blue finished last season with a 6-10 including five losses within one score.

Judge remains a players coach whose biggest handicap last season was not having an in person spring to implement a system in person. Instead he had to wait until July’s training camp to make up four months of learning and adjusting.

Now with a full spring under his belt, Judge is hoping his players buy into his system early so he is adjusting, not teaching during the opening weeks of the season.

Daniel Jones: Daniel’s pressure will not come from the opposing teams defense this season,but his own ability to cut down his turnovers and develop into a leader.

A big issue last season was the lack of weapons that Daniel had as the receiving core seemed to have underachieved at times. Especially Darious Slayton who struggled during his sophomore stint.

Year three is the most important for a young QB and in this market, Daniel would have to put up or shut up this year.

Dave Gettleman: Dave came in at the end of 2017 and stated that it was time for a change with the franchise.

Since his arrival he has done away with big contracts (Beckham Jr, Vernon, Jenkins), Drafted his QB of the future in Daniel Jone, attempted to revamp and fix the offense line, gain assets for the future and said goodbye to a franchise hero in Eli Manning.

Make no mistake about it, this team is in much better shape than it was just three years ago. But the question remains, how patient will ownership be for this young team to grow and compete for a championship.

Dave has survived the last few years through tough seasons but at the same time the media finds his lack of communication frustrating.

We will see where it goes.

-The Giants also signed their first round draft pick Kadarious Toney to his rookie deal ahead of this week’s mandatory mini camp. Tony Jones the other six members of the Giants rookie selection.

Toney was selected 20th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft after the Giants traded down from the 11th pick with the Chicago Bears.

Big Blue was in need of Playmakers and from my perspective I did not love Sterling Shepard as a number one option. Through Free agency and the draft, Daniel Jones should be ready to rock and roll as far as receivers go.

-Evan Engram spoke with the media this past week and was not concerned about impending free agency. Engram feels that his play will dictate what happens in the future and was asked about a contract extension.

“Honestly my motivation is in the moment right now” said Engram. “All that stuff is in the future. I have no control over that. I have control of what I do today on the field, what I do in these meetings to end the day, and as long as I work hard every single day, improve and do my job for my team, all that stuff will take care of itself.”

Engram was drafted back in 2017 and is in the final year of his deal.