Big Blue Report: News and Notes

As we start an abbreviated week in the NFL and across the country for Thanksgiving, we give you the latest news from the New York football Giants !!

-Jones Update

Daniel Jones told Kay Adams that he’ll have surgery in New York on Wednesday. Adams asked Daniel “Why not wait until after the Thanksgiving holiday?”

Jones responded with “Best time for it. Got a lot of football to watch”

Jones, who tore ACL two weeks ago against the Raiders in Las Vegas, is now officially out for the season. This is Jones second injury this season, he had missed three weeks for a bad neck.

-Dexter Lawrence celebrity softball game

Dexter Lawrence will be working with Joe Ruback for a great cause this upcoming May for the Giants family. Here is the write up:

“After a 5 year hiatus, the Celebrity Softball game is back.

The Landon Collins celebrity softball game ran for 3 years, making over $100,000 for various charities and bringing thousands of fans together for a night of fun & entertainment.

I’m pleased to announce the Dexter Lawrence celebrity softball game, which will be held on 5/18/24 at Clover stadium in Pomona, NY.

Brandon Jacobs and his teammates from Superbowls 42 & 46, along with other former Giants & celebrities, will take on Sexy Dexy and the current Giants in dodgeball, homerun derby and softball.

IT’S FINALLY BAAAAACK EVERYONE.”

–Game Preview:

The New York Giants host the New England Patriots in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Sunday’s game marks the 12th regular-season matchup between the teams and the first time the Giants will host the Patriots since a 27-26 loss on Nov. 15, 2015.

The Patriots hold a three-game advantage in the regular-season series (7-4) and took the last meeting, 35-14, on Oct. 10, 2019. The regular-season series is separated by just 17 points (Patriots 224, Giants 207).

The Giants defeated the Patriots in their two postseason meetings, winning Super Bowl XLII (17-14) and Super Bowl XLVI (21-17).

The Giants are coming off a 31-19 win in Week 11 at Washington, where they completed their 35th series sweep against the Commanders. The Giants totaled six takeaways for the first time since Sept. 25, 2014, when they also defeated Washington, 45-14.

Quote Of The Day:

“Well, he did a good job of picking up our offense. I think he operates well in the pocket, he’s got quick feet, he throws with anticipation and timing and he’s instinctive. He does a good job of seeing defenders and feeling defenses. I don’t think he’s an overprocessor, an overthinker. He can make a variety of the throws and he was a good young player to try to work with and develop and hopefully that we spend a year with him and he gets a little bit better so that maybe he can have something the following year, but things have sped up for him. I know he’s had this opportunity and look, there’s plenty of things that he knows he needs to work on, and we need to work on with him that we can help him, but he’s got the right mindset, the right approach. He’s done a good job since he’s been here.”

-Brian Daboll on Quarterback Tommy Devito