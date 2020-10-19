Big Blue Report: News And Notes From The Win Against Washington

The New York Giants earned their first win 20-19, under head coach Joe Judge and ended their six-game losing streak dating back to last season. The Giants and Washington Football Team both hold a 1-5.

“The guys were very happy” said Joe Judge. “There’s been a lot of pressure that they’ve put on themselves and that we put on them. They’ve been fighting hard for six weeks and working through training camp for us. You hit this point right here and you just want to get the results. And I’m happy the fans were able to have it and I’m happy the players were able to enjoy it today.”

Daniel Jones completed 12 of 19 passes for 112 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The attempts, completions and yards were all Jones’ lowest totals in his 18 career starts.

“It was an exciting moment in the locker room with everyone and like I said, we battled these first five weeks, hadn’t gotten the result we all hoped for so to get it was thrilling and it was Coach’s first win so it was a lot of fun to do that” said Daniel Jones. “We were able to give him the game ball and rightfully so, he deserves it.”

Jones threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton with 1:36 remaining in the first quarter. It was Jones’ and the Giants’ first touchdown pass since Jones and Slayton hooked up twice in the season opener.

After the game, the discussion and energy was about Head Coach Joe Judge and the energy in the locker room. The team feels the direction of the franchise is all heading the right direction, up.

“Just excited man, since Coach Judge got here, he’s put in a lot of work” said Darius Slayton. “He’s had us put in a lot of work and we know that we’ve worked hard and we deserve to win. Just happy to be able to get this first win for him and also for our team.”