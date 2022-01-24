Big Blue Report: One Down, One To Go

The New York Giants front office overhaul is currently in progress and a major piece of the puzzle has been completed. As you all recall both Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge are no longer part of the organization.

Big Blue offered the open General Manager position to Joe Schoen. Schoen, 42, has worked in the NFL for the last 20 years in different positions, and becomes just the Giants’ fifth general manager since 1979 when Pro Football Hall of Famer George Young was hired.

“Steve and I were both impressed with all nine candidates,” said John Mara. “We came away from this process feeling like all nine will be a general manager in this league at some point. We just felt like Joe was the right fit at the right time for us.”

Since joining the Bills in 2017, Schoen has teamed with general manager Brandon Beane to make Buffalo a fixture in the playoffs. Prior to moving to Buffalo, he spent most of the previous decade in the Miami Dolphins’ front office, including the last four years as the team’s director of player personnel.

“It is an honor to accept the position of general manager of the New York Giants,” said Schoen to Giants.com. “I want to thank John Mara and Steve Tisch and their families for this tremendous opportunity. And obviously I am grateful to Brandon and the Bills for the experience I have had in Buffalo.”

“Now, the work begins’ ‘ said Schoen. “My immediate focus is to hire a head coach, with whom I will work in lockstep with to create a collaborative environment for our football operations. We will cast a wide net, it can be former head coaches, first-time head coaches but, more importantly, it has to be a person who possesses the ability to lead an organization and the ability to motivate and develop players. On the personal side, we will begin to evaluate our roster and prepare for the draft and free agency. Our goal is to build a roster that will be competitive, have depth, and most importantly, win football games.”

Schoen and management have already started interviewing potential candidates to fill the vacant head coaching position. As of now, Dan Quinn who was the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, Brian Doball who Schoen worked with in Buffalo have already interviewed.

Also expecting an interview will be Patrick Graham who was the defensive coordinator for the Giants last season, as well Brian Flores who was dismissed by the Miami Dolphins a few weeks back. More candidates have been announced and we will keep you apprised of any further developments.

The Giants have many roster decisions to make including the contract status of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Both were top draft picks under the last regime and are working on rookie deals.

Joe Scoen will be introduced to the media at 1145am this coming Wednesday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This will also be one of the first conferences in a while for the media being back in person with the team.