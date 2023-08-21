Big Blue Report: Panthers and Lions Reaction, Camp Updates and More!

Football is Back!!
Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea and Ryan Darlington are back for a new episode of the The Big Blue Report!
The Giants have their first preseason game against the Lions in the books, with the Panthers this past Friday night, weekly trivia, camp updates, extra points and more!!
The Big Blue Report is available on all social and podcast platforms as well as Back Sports Page.
www.backsportspage.com
