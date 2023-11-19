Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Big Blue Report with hosts Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea and Ryan Darlington.
This week the boys break down the injury concerns in key positions, evaluating talent through the rest of the difficult season, Tommy Devito’s play, Saquon’s bad decision, Daniel Jones’s future, Trivia and much more!!
The Big Blue Report features the view of two time Super Bowl Champion, and former Giants defensive captain Jonathan Casillas, Founder of Back Sports Page Randy Zellea and the “Professor” Ryan Darlington.
New Episodes throughout the season available now through your social and podcast platforms.
Featured Articles
-
Big Blue Report/ 3 hours ago
Big Blue Report: Picking Up The Pieces
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Big Blue Report with hosts...
-
Big Blue Report/ 4 hours ago
Giants-Commanders Coverage
The New York Giants visit the Washington Commanders in FedExField on Sunday, Nov. 19...
-
Features/ 2 days ago
Can the Colts Do It?
Going into this year many immediately wrote off Shane Steichen’s squad. Yet, they came...
-
Features/ 3 days ago
Milwaukee Brewers: Question Marks Abound
One team who has plenty of question marks creating quite a stir heading to...