Big Blue Report: Quarterback Update

New York Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones injured his neck during the 4th quarter in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins which will lead to even more questions about the outlook of the 2023 campaign. What else can go wrong?

Well Daniel met with the media on Wednesday afternoon to discuss his injury:

“Still a little bit sore but feeling better” Said Jones. “Felt better every day since Sunday, so just continuing to listen to the doctors and trainers and trying to get better as quick as possible”

Jones, who had a minor neck procedure back in 2021, has been all but ruled out of Sunday night’s game at Buffalo. Daniel missed the last seven games of the season and had no tangible back up at the time.

“It’s a contact sport, it’s a physical sport, so I think the idea is to recover and be healed,” Said Jones on Wednesday. “That’s the idea. So, I’m trying to get there as soon as possible so I can get back out there.”

With the injury, this leaves the door open for backup Tyrod Taylor to get his first regular season start as a member of the Giants. Taylor, who signed with the Giants in the beginning of the 2022 season is in his 12th season in the NFL played for Buffalo from 2015-2017 and looks forward to the opportunity.

“As a competitor, any time you get a chance to go out and play, you always look forward to” said Taylor. “It just so happens to be Buffalo this week. Obviously, I love to compete, so wherever that is, if it’s this week, if it’s another time, I look forward to those opportunities.”

Head Coach Brian Daboll has spoken very highly of Taylor and his professionalism.

“Well, he’s a pro” Said Daboll. “He’s done this a long time. He’s played in a variety of systems. He prepares every week like he’s going to play. He’s a true pro. He’ll be out there today getting all the reps.”

Taylor discussed the experience of playing in the Buffalo as electric and is really excited when describing the atmosphere at Highmark Stadium.

“It’s going to be an electric atmosphere,” Taylor explained. “Obviously, their fan base is one of the wilder ones, I guess they’ve been labeled as it. They create a great environment for football. Communication has got to be at its best when you’re going into an environment like this, but as a player, I think you live for these types of environments and these types of moments”

With the start Tyrod Taylor becomes only the second African American Player to start at QB for the New York Giants.

With Jones out with Injury, third string quarterback has been elevated from practice squad to the main roster. Devito looked solid during camp and the preseason and cleared waivers for the Giants to keep him with their practice team.

Devito, a New Jersey product, spoke with Randy Zellea back in August and described how playing for the Giants was a dream come true. (Click Here For Audio)

“Yeah, we try to do the same thing with DeVito each week and try to develop him as a young player, particularly a young quarterback” Said Daboll. “Very involved in all the meetings, I’ll meet with him, does a good job out here on the show team.”

Daboll continued: “So, we’re trying to develop him even though he’s on the practice squad, that’s a position that you have got to spend a lot of time with, particularly in the early part of their career to try and develop them, the system because they’re’ not getting a ton of reps so they’re getting show team reps. But his process of what we expect out of him in terms of preparing and learning the game plan information, going through the tapes, spending extra time, he’s done that since he’s been here.”

We will have updates on Daniel and his injury later in the weekend.