Big Blue Report: Saquon & Daniel Update For Buffalo

This Sunday night the New York football Giants head into Buffalo for Sunday Night Football with the Buffalo Bills. The Giants have an injury list the size of the regular season roster.

This is what happens when you lose, the injuries start adding up and there is a particular reason why back up players are not starters in this league. Looking at the Giants roster, there might be name tags handed out with “Hello My Name Is…” written on it when the players walk into the locker room.

If you look up the definition of a game that should be flexed out of a primetime spot. This is definitely the game. Sadly, we are one week away from being able to make those decisions.

Both RB Saquon Barkley and QB Daniel Jones will most likely miss tonight‘s game against Buffalo. This might be a good thing, though they are not playing.

The Buffalo Bills lead the NFL in sacks which is something that Jones is very familiar with over the start of the 2023 season as he has been sacked more than any other quarterback in the NFL. With Daniel out with injury back up quarterback, Tyrod Taylor will get to start.

Tyrod Taylor played with the Buffalo Bills from 2015 through 2017 under head coach Rex Ryan. After an injury the Bills moved on from Taylor as he traveled around the NFL as a reliable quarterback from most teams he played on.

“Tyrod is a veteran player,” said Offensive Coordinator Mike Kaftka. “He controls the huddle. I think he does a great job of, obviously, getting the ball out… He can make plays outside the pocket as well. He’s done that his whole career.”

Barkley is still recovering from an ankle injury he suffered back in week two against Arizona. There have been times where the star back was predicted to be in the lineup but held out. Now that the team is struggling, there is no rush to put him back on the field to cause further injury.

Barkley’s main struggle was not being able to contribute on the field while his teammates struggled in defeat. Barkley discussed this in his media session this past week.

“Iit sucks, because as a competitor, you want to be out there,” said Barkley. “It’s not like more of the mindset of I want to be out there, it’s going to change something. More of the mindset of just seeing your guys fight and you can do nothing about it. It’s hard to lead. It’s hard to have a presence when you’re on a sideline in a hat and a hoodie in street clothes. So, I think it’s important for me to get back out there, especially where we are at in the season, and I feel like I can make an impact and hopefully I’m able to show that.”

Injuries are mounting up with New York as a staggering 18 players were listed on Friday’s injury list. With injuries mounting the team has been working out players to help fill the gaps for multiple positions.

We will follow the Giants injury situation going into Sunday Nights game throughout the day