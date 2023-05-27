Big Blue Report: Schedule Breakdown!

Another episode drops a little late but we are here with your schedule breakdown with the boys.
JC, Ryan and Randy are back to cause havoc breaking down the 2023 schedule, talking Daniel Jones night life, Daboll’s coaching for year two, draft review, Dex’s contract, Saquon and much more!
Follow the show on all podcast and social platforms
