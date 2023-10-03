Connect with us

Big Blue Report: Sleepless Against Seattle

Giants fans we have a new episode of the Big Blue Report getting you ready for Monday Night Football!!!

This week we review the crazy game against the 49ers, the struggling defense, injury updates on key members of the team, preview of Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks,we look back at the Odell/Norman battle and much more!

The Big Blue Report is hosted by 2x Super Bowl Champion, Defensive Captain and Giants Legend Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea and Ryan Darlington of Back Sports Page!

Follow the show on all podcast platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, I-Heart Radio, Amazon Podcast Center, YouTube and all podcast platforms!

 

