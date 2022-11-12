Big Blue Report: Texans In Town, Injury Report, JC and The Boys and More!!

Giants VS Texas Preview:

The New York Giants return home on Sunday, Nov. 13th to take on the Houston Texans. Kickoff in MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Giants have won the last four of five meetings with Houston and look to improve to 3-0 at home against the Texans.

Heading into Week 10, the Giants are 6-2 and have won six of their first eight games for the first time since 2008. Sunday will mark the first of back-to-back home games for the Giants.

They Said It:

Brian Daboll on stopping Texans RB Dameon Pierce: “Tackle him well. Run to the ball. Get as many hats on him as we can. Defeat blockers up front. We’ve talked about, it seems like, a lot of good players each week. He’s one of them. He’s done a good job as a young player. He’s got great balance and body control, vision. (He) doesn’t dance a whole lot. (He) creates issues for defenders. (He) runs with power, aggressiveness. He’s a good football player.”

Brian Daboll on the Fans’ Support: “We have to do it to give them something to be loud about. Again, I’ve been impressed with just the people around this community and how they support the team. And it helps when you’re on defense and it’s loud and create false start penalties or timing issues off the snap count. So, very appreciative for their support”

Saquon Barkley on His Health Coming off the Bye: “It’s more mental I guess you could say. The body, obviously, you give it a week rest, it’s going to feel better. But just to step away and not be in the same routine day in and day out, just having that different mindset. It actually makes you appreciate football so much more. You’re like, ‘I want to get back to it as fast as possible.’ But spend more time with your family, I was able to go to Odell’s (Former Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr.) birthday, spend time with him and some of the guys out there. It was good. Good to get off, but back to work. Get ready for the second half of the season against a really good team.”

Daniel Bellinger on His Eye Injury: “Let it heal a little more. They said that the plate in here is supposed to fuse to the bone. So, let that heal up and just kind of go with how I feel and how my vision feels. It’s getting better day by day”

Daniel Jones On If He Has More To Prove: “I think there’s always more to do. I think just for me personally, I think I have expectations of myself and goals for myself to continue to improve week to week. How that’s seen by other people is really out of my control. So, for myself and personally I want to improve every week and continue to put this team in a position to win games.”

Injury Report:

Injury Report_W10 vs. HOU

Big Blue Report:

The bye week is over and the Giants will be home hosting the Texans this week without one of their defensive captains, Xavier McKinny. JC and the boys break down how Big Blue will recover.

The guys also discuss the player perspective of the media, coaching stories, Randy’s awful predictions, the Danial Jones contract situation, and much more!!

The Big Blue Report is hosted by two time Super Bowl Champion Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page and Ryan Darlington. JC brings a unique insight after nine seasons in the NFL. Casillas breaks down every aspect of the NFL on and the field from the player perspective.

Youtube: Click Here

Spotify: Click Here