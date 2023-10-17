Big Blue Report: The Good Bad and Ugly From Buffalo

This weeks Good Bad and Ugly Report!!

The Good: Giants Defense stepped up tonight and held one of the best offensive teams in the league to 14 points. Stefon Diggs name was rarely mentioned and overall just an amazing effort. There is nothing else to say in that sense.

Loved the fact the Giants defended each other in a situation where buffalo’s offensive line were getting chippy and were in their face. They had each others back!

Tyrod Taylor’s play was solid across the board. Buffalo led the NFL in sacks coming in and Taylor did an amazing job of avoiding contact throughout the game. Taylor finished 24-36 with 200 yards passing.

The Bad: Communication of the offensive side of the ball was tough to watch on Sunday night as the Giants gave two big plays that could have led to points. Taylor putting points on the board at the end of the first half was key…Missed opportunity.

The Ugly: The offensive line is still not giving any security to the QB. Didn’t matter if it was Daniel, Tyrod, or even Eli the continued problem has been rearing its ugly head for over 10 years now. Time to fix it