Brand new episode of the Big Blue Report!!!
Jonathan Casillas returns with co-hosts Randy Zellea and Ryan Darlington for a new season of Giants Football coverage!
This weeks episode we discuss the Saquon saga, questions for 2023, favorite Giants moments and much more!
Follow the show on all social and podcast platforms.
Featured Articles
-
Soccer/ 2 hours ago
Has Spain Become a Legitimate World Cup Contender?
Has Spain become a legitimate World Cup Contender? Spain have been flying under the...
-
Big Blue Report/ 2 hours ago
Big Blue Report: Camp Preview
The 2023 season is nearing and the boys are back with a new episode!...
-
Big Blue Report/ 2 hours ago
Big Blue Report: The New Season Is Here!
Brand new episode of the Big Blue Report!!! Jonathan Casillas returns with co-hosts Randy...
-
Big Blue Report/ 3 hours ago
Big Blue Report: Prepping For 2023
With the 2023 NFL season right around the corner, Back Sports Page has your...