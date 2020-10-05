Big Blue Report: The Struggles..

If you ask some fans, a loss is a loss. A lot of people do not want to hear that the team is young, loosing is learning, and we need to correct the mistakes..they want wins.

What many do not understand was the amount of positives there were in the 17-9 loss against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon. There were quite a few.

The Rams entered the game averaging 30 points, 27 first downs and 449.7 yards in their first three games. The Giants’ defense held them to 17 points, 15 first downs and 240 yards, more than 200 under their average.

The Giants offense was not able to match the same success as the defense. Big Blue failed to put the ball in the end zone for the second straight game. Not only were there no touchdowns, the team failed to reach the 20 point mark for the the fifth straight dating back to the last game of the season last season.

“I say we have to keep improving” Said Joe Judge. “Right now, our defense is doing some good things out there, we have to keep improving in the kicking game. Offensively, I like some of the things you saw down the stretch…We have to get the ball to the end zone more, but we just have to keep pushing on forward, keep making corrections and adjustments, and getting better as you go down the stretch.”

Giants Daniel Jones completed 23 of 36 passes for 190 yards, no touchdowns and an interception that clinched the game for the Rams in the final minute. Jones has been struggling to move the offense to the end zone, especially since his previous 13 starts Jones averaged at least one touchdown.

“We just got to execute when we get down in scoring position” said Jones. “I think we’ve hurt ourselves in a lot of those situations. I have to be better and can’t afford negative plays, can’t afford penalties and just have to take advantage of the opportunities we have. So, just got to execute in those situations.”

Jones was sacked five times, the most sacks he has absorbed since Nov. 10, 2019, when the Jets got to him six times.

The score and the game being what it was the aftermath between Jaylen Ramsey and Golden Tate seemed to be the real story as both guys got into what looked like a brawl.

“I have to see and find out all the details.” Said Judge. “I don’t have anything right there, not yet anyway. Obviously, we want to do our fighting between the whistles for 60 minutes. I don’t know all the details, so I am going to hold and reserve comment on that until I find out everything.”

The defeat was particularly hard to swallow because the Giants’ defense played superbly most of the game. The Rams scored a touchdown on their first possession on a two-yard run by tight end Gerald Everett. But in its next six possessions, Los Angeles totaled 86 yards and scored just three more points.