Big Blue Report: Washington Is In Town-Brief Preview

The New York Giants (0-5) return home this Sunday to Host the Washington Football Team (1-4) beginning at 1pm at Metlife Stadium. This will mark the 175th meeting between the two division rivals with New York holding a 102-68-4 record over Washington.

The Giants won both meetings against Washington during the 2019 campaign in fact the two victories were half of the win total last season. Big Blue have also won seven of the last ten against Washington.

INJURY REPORT

New York Giants:

Dexter Lawrence II (Knee) Questionable

Darius Slayton (Foot) Questionable

Adrian Colbert (Shoulder) Questionable

Washington Football Team:

Joshua Garnett (Illness) Out

David Sharpe (Illness) Out

Greg Stroman (Foot) Out (Placed on IR)

Ryan Anderson (Back) Questionable

Prediction:

The Giants are desperate for a win and this might be the best opportunity for them to get in the win column and compete in the very weak NFC East. This will be the week if not the Giants may not see this opportunity for a few weeks.

The Redskins start Alex Smith as Dwayne Haskins sits at the end of the bench. As they figure it out, the Giants need to take advantage now.

Giants win 25-14