Big Blue Report: West Coast Blues

New Episode of the Big Blue Report is here!!!

This week the boys discuss the good, bad and ugly about the Arizona comeback, what we should and should have not seen in San Francisco, great stories from the field, trivia and much more!

The Big Blue Report is hosted by former Giants Legend Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea and Ryan Darlington of Back Sports Page.

Follow the show on all podcast platforms (Apple Podcast, Spotify, Amazon Podcast, I-Heart Radio Podcast etc)

(show taped prior to Thursday Night’s game, Acknowledged during show)

