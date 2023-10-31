Big Blue Report: Williams is Traded, Jets Fall Out, Daniel is Back and More!!!

Giants Trade Williams

The Giants added assets when they traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks as Big Blue received a 2024 second-round draft choice and a 2025 fifth-round selection in exchange.

New York acquired Williams from the Jets four years ago yesterday for third and fifth-round draft choices. Williams a fan favorite officially moves on to his third team in his NFL career.

Williams, a nine-year veteran, on Sunday played his 61st regular-season game for the Giants after playing the first 71 games of his career with the Jets. He started 53 of those games for the Giants. Williams also played in two postseason games for the 2022 Giants.

The NFL trading deadline is 4pm Tuesday.

Jones Is Back

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters late Monday morning that Daniel Jones has been officially cleared for contact by team doctors. The exam took place prior to yesterday’s game against the Jets, and the starting quarterback will practice fully on Wednesday when the Giants begin preparing for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“He met with the doctor pregame, so he did his tests. The week before he did it on Friday, so he did his tests and they told me he’d be ready to go next week,” Daboll said.

Jones has been sidelined for three weeks due to a neck injury suffered in the fourth quarter of a Week 5 game in Miami.

Tyrod Update:

Tyrod Taylor, the veteran quarterback departed Sunday’s contest with an injury early in the second quarter. After the game, the Giants announced that Taylor was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for further examination and testing, where it was determined he suffered an injury to his rib cage. Taylor spent the night at HUMC for observation. He was released from HUMC early Monday afternoon.

“He’s got ribs,” Daboll said this morning. “I’m not going to get into what they are. He’s pretty sore right now.”

Due to the heavy emphasis on the rushing attack once the offense was down to its third-string quarterback, the Giants finished the game with minus-9 net passing yards, the lowest in franchise history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Daboll did not dismiss the possibility of the Giants adding another quarterback with Taylor’s status in question.

“I’m going to go back up there and meet with (Senior Vice President/General Manager) Joe (Schoen) here, so we’ll talk about that,” the head coach said. “It’s definitely a possibility.”

The Giants are 2-6 after a 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets. They play their next three games on the road, at Las Vegas, Dallas and Washington.

Devito Signed:

NY Giants are signing QB Tommy DeVito to the active roster, his agent Sean Stellato confirms. DeVito was out of practice squad elevations. Made his pro debut Sunday.

Giants wanted to keep the developmental prospect and he’s potentially in mix to serve as Daniel Jones’ backup Sunday.

Thoughts:

After the 13-10 loss against their Metlife roommates, The Giants now stare out into the abyss with not much to play for during the remainder of the 2023 campaign. Who would have thought it would have been this upside down so quickly?

My opinion which will not happen of course is to move on from Saquon Barkley. the reason why is simple. You would be protecting him from himself and helping him win now.

Why would the Giants do that you ask?

The reason is that Barkley is one of the good guys in this league who deserves to have the opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl. Something the Giants are far away from doing this season.

It has been difficult for Barkley as he wants to be loyal and is having a difficult time keeping a healthy balance.