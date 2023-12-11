Big Blue Report: Win Or Tank?

New Episode of The Big Blue Report powered by Back Sports Page is here for your Giants Fill!
This week the boys preview Giants-Packers for Monday Night Football, “Tommy Cutlets” is a long term solution?, Tank or Win? and much more
The Big Blue Report is hosted by Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea and Ryan Darlington and is powered by www.backsportspage.com
Follow the show on all your social and podcast platforms!
