Big Moves for the Bears on Day One of Free Agency

On day one of NFL free agency the Chicago Bears pulled no punches as they signed LB Tremaine Edmunds to a four-year $72 Million contract. With $50 Million guaranteed this is the largest four-year contract of any inside linebacker in the NFL. Though a large sum, Edmunds could be worth every penny, the 25-year-old is already a two-time pro-bowler with a bright future ahead of him in the Windy City.

This comes only hours after the Bears announced they would sign linebacker T.J. Edwards for a three-year deal worth $19.5 Million. Arguably an even better signing, Edwards at $6.5 million a year is a steal for the Bears.

Over the last week we’ve seen the Bears make some incredible moves. Trading the 1st overall pick for a haul from Carolina, signing these two linebackers (as well as OG Nate Davis from Tennessee), the Bears are positioned increasingly well to be a real contender for the NFC title in the 2023 season.