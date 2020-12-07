It’s Monday morning, the Browns won yesterday, there are some great college basketball games this week, but before we move into week 15, let’s take a closer look at the biggest winners and losers from Week 14 of College Football. Saturday had it all. Ohio State, Clemson, and Alabama were all favored by more than 20 points in their match-ups this week. Ohio State started the fun at noon on Saturday, where the Buckeyes took it to a tough Michigan State team 52-12. So, did the Buckeyes cover? Of course they did, Ohio State -24 was easy for the Ryan Day-less Buckeyes. Next up was Clemson at Virginia Tech.

The Tigers were favored by 23, and it looked like a winner, as the Tigers only led at half-time 17-10. However, just like usual, the Tigers came out in the second half and dominated. Earning a 45-10 victory over the struggling Hokies. Clemson -23? Easy money. Finally, in what is usually a hotly contested game between Alabama and LSU, Alabama was favored by 30 points heading into Death Valley. You think, there’s no way LSU is so bad they can’t keep it within 30 to the Crimson Tide. However, LSU is that bad and Alabama embarrassed LSU in Death Valley 55-17.

With all the lopsided games, we also had a truly special smaller school battle between unbeaten BYU and unbeaten Coastal Carolina. This was the game of the week by far, and after the dust clears, this will go down as a top three game of the 2020-21 season. Well let’s get into the biggest winners and losers from the weekend. Before we do that, let’s go over some quick news and notes surrounding college football.

CFB News & Notes

The Big Game is supposed to be played this weekend. This year the Buckeyes of Ohio State will host their arch rivals to the North, the Michigan Wolverines. In an odd occurrence, the Buckeyes have opened up as 30 point favorites over Michigan. It is the widest point spread in the rivalry since 1978. Let’s just hope we get to watch these two historic rivals battle it out on the field on Saturday.

Shane Beamer, son of legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, has taken the offer from South Carolina to be their new football coach. Before taking the Gamecocks head coaching role, Beamer was an assistant head coach for offense under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. Let’s hope Beamer can turn around a Gamecocks program that has done a nose dive after 2012 when they produced the first 11-win season in school history.

The Texas program is the latest big time school to be affected by COVID. On Sunday the Texas Longhorns halted all football activities after three players tested positive for the virus.

In the latest AP Poll, the top seven stayed the same. (1. ALabama 2. Notre Dame 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson 5. Texas A&M 6. Florida 7. Cincinnati. On top of that Buffalo entered the rankings at 24. This is the first time the Bulls have been ranked in school history.

Week 14’s Biggest Winners

Ohio State: Not only did the Buckeyes take care of business in East Lansing, they also got some wonderful news from the team of Athletic Directors in the B1G. They came to the conclusion that if somehow the Ohio State-Michigan games is cancelled, they would most likely amend the rule for the B1G Championship Game, so that Ohio State could get in while only playing 5 games. I know this seems like favoritism, but it’s really not. The B1G and other conferences have been crushed money wise with the cancellation of the NCAA Basketball Tournament last spring, and the fact they can’t make much money from selling tickets. The B1G needs to promote it’s best team, and Ohio State has been that and more up to this point. Keep your ears to the ground for rumors surrounding the Ohio State-Michigan game.

Texas A&M: The Aggies of Texas A&M are like a lion waiting in the tall grass, hidden, waiting for the perfect time to pounce on its prey. Texas A&M went into Jordan-Hare Stadium and escaped with a 31-20 victory over Auburn. While Texas A&M still needs help from teams above it, it is becoming clear that if any of the top four to lose in the coming weeks, Texas A&M would be right there waiting to take the playoff spot. Since getting their doors blown off by Alabama at Kyle Field, the Aggies have been on a roll, winning four in a row. Let’s hope they can find a way into the playoffs if they continue to win, as they are a very balanced team that can give just about anyone trouble.

Indiana: On Saturday Indiana traveled to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison Wisconsin to take on the Badgers. Star quarterback for the Hoosiers, Michael Penix Jr., is out for the season with a knee injury, so back-up Jack Tuttle was forced into the starting line-up. Tuttle did not disappoint. He was 13-22 for 130 yards and two touchdowns. The defense took care of the rest of the game as it held Wisconsin to six points. Indiana’s defense also held a potent Wisconsin offensive attack to 347 yards. It should be known to keep an eye on Indiana in the coming seasons.

Week 14’s Biggest Losers

BYU: Poor, poor BYU. Trying to gain some credibility, and add some difficulty to their schedule, the Cougars agreed to go into Coastal Carolina on Staurday evening. However, things did not go according to plan for the Cougars. Zach Wilson was held in check in his standards. He was 19-30 for 240 yards but only one touchdown. CJ Marable, Coastal Carolina tailback, was a menace all night for the Chanticleers. He ended up having 132 rushing yards and finding the end zone twice. It’s safe to say that all the BYU supporters can finally admit that they were good this year, but not great. The schedule they played was softer than Charmin, and when they finally were challenged, like on Saturday night, they couldn’t play with the big boys. Still a great year for BYU, but kiss your playoff dreams good-bye.

