Buffalo Bills 5 Most Anticipated Matchups of the 2023 Season

The Bills have became a perennial contender in the National Football League. They are competing year in and year out. The Bills are riding a streak of three consecutive AFC East titles and are looking to add a fourth this season.

Strength of Schedule

The Bills enter this season with one of the toughest schedules to play. Their opponents listed finished with a winning percentage of .542. This is good for the 7th hardest schedule. The AFC East has gotten much harder with the Jets new quarterback acquisition in Aaron Rodgers. They also have to worry about Tua and the Dolphins, and even through rumored dysfunction as long as the Patriots have Belichick they are always primed to do something.

For their cross conference rivals the Bills play the NFC East. This was a division that last season produced a competitor for the Super Bowl in the Philadelphia Eagles. For Bills fans there is a lot of questions heading into 2023. But you have to be hopeful and believe if the last few seasons have shown anything.

Week One @ New York Jets (Sept 11th)

This will be the debut game of Aaron Rodgers in New York. It’s in the Monday primetime slot so everyone will be tuned in. Buffalo looks to get their defense whipped into shape from the get go by facing off against the former League MVP. Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott will take over defensive coordinator duties this season after Leslie Frazier decided to step away this season. Eyes of the league will be watching and anticipating the outcome of this game.

Week Four Vs Miami Dolphins (Oct 1st)

The Bills are facing their divisional opponents for the first time in an early week four matchup. These two teams don’t like each other and always produce good games when they matchup. Miami has given the Bills the most challenge when its came to the division title the last few seasons. So it should be no surprise that with a healthy Tua and an insane wide receiver core that the Dolphins could pull off the upset. Josh Allen will need to clean up his mistakes because Miami’s defense will take advantage of carelessness. Look for these two early divisional matchups as benchmarks for how the season will go for the Bills.

Week Nine @ Cincinnati Bengals ( Nov 5th)

Much like last season this will be one of the games that many will watch regardless of fandom. Two explosive offenses will be going head to head. This will be a duel between two of the best gunslinging quarterbacks to do it. The Bills will look to avenge the playoff loss that they suffered at the hands of the Bengals last season. If you’re a Bills fan you have to have this game bookmarked inside of a calendar.

Week Fourteen @ Kansas City Chiefs (December 10th)

Much like the matchup against the Bengals Buffalo will be facing another top offense. Patrick Mahomes is the definition of a franchise QB. Along as the Chiefs have him they will be a contender. This matchup will more than likely be a battle for better seeding. I have Kansas City easily winning their division and battling other teams for first place in the conference. These Big time quarterback battles late in the season is what everyone wants to turn into and Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will deliver.

Week Seventeen Vs New England Patriots ( Dec 31st) Or Week Eighteen @ Miami Dolphins (TBD)

A New Years Eve matchup could potentially decide things in the wild AFC East. I have the Patriots picked to finish last in the division, but it’s hard to predict the Patriots. If New England can put it together I see a realistic scenario where this is the division deciding game. If not this game it’s the matchup to close out the season against the Phins. These games could decide on who survives and advances or who is stuck watching the playoffs from the couch.

The Bills enter this season with hope and promise and look to finally get over the hump. Interested in other teams schedule outlooks? Click here from more from the BSP team!

Full Buffalo Schedule

Week 1 (9/11) — at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN/ABC

Week 2 (9/17) — vs Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 3 (9/24) — at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 4 (10/1) — vs Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 5 (10/8) — vs Jacksonville Jaguars (at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), 9:30 a.m. on NFLN

Week 6 (10/15) — vs New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (SNF)

Week 7 (10/22) — at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 8 (10/26) — vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video (TNF)

Week 9 (11/5) — at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (SNF)

Week 10 (11/13) — vs Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN (MNF)

Week 11 (11/19) — vs New York Jets, 4:25 p.m on CBS

Week 12 (11/26) — at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Week 13 — BYE

Week 14 (12/10) — at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Week 15 (12/17) — vs Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Week 16 (12/23) — at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m. on Peacock

Week 17 (12/31) — vs New England Patriots, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 18 (TBD) — at Miami Dolphins, Time & Channel TBD