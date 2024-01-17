Boston Red Sox 21st Century Team

With four World Series Championships in the 21st Century, the Boston Red Sox have their fair share of stars. This is their top lineup.

Spring Training is fast approaching for the Boston Red Sox, but before we preview the 2024 season, let’s take a nostalgic look back. Also, the future for the Sox is looking darker than the inside of the Green Monster. The beginning of the 21st century was great, so reflect on the recent heroes of Beantown Baseball.

There were a lot of deserving candidates to fill out this team. It was a good problem to have trying to find ways to select one player over another. The most important factor in selecting this team was looking at what a player did while they were on the Boston Red Sox. For example, 3B Adrián Beltré is looking to be a first ballot Hall of Famer this year, but only played one year in Boston. He was an All-Star that year but there are other players that had a greater impact in Boston because they manned a position for a longer time. Winning is another factor. A great statistical season is always nice to enjoy, but easier to do on a team that is not in the pressure of a pennant race.

Catcher and Designated Hitter

These two positions are together because there is no debate about the two men that fill these spots. Jason Varitek at catcher and David Ortiz at DH are easy picks. Shoutout to J.D. Martinez who had a fantastic run at DH for five years that would have made him a shoo in at most positions. Ortiz was just too good to top. He was a ten-time All-Star, seven-time Silver Slugger, five top-five MVP vote finishes, and three-time World Series Champion (including Series MVP in 2013). Ortiz was also a first ballot Hall of Famer in 2022 and one of the greatest clutch hitters in postseason history. Say what you want about the DH position, it exists as much as any other in baseball, and no one has done it better than David Ortiz.

Jason Varitek is the best to don the tools of ignorance in Boston this century. In addition, he is the only player to be named captain of the Boston Red Sox in this century. Tek was a master manager of pitchers, becoming the only catcher in MLB history to catch four no-hitters. A three-time All-Star, two-time World Series champ, one Gold Glove, and one Silver Slugger puts him in conversation as the second-best catcher in Sox history (Carlton Fisk remains number one). If any other reason is needed to love having Varitek in the lineup, remember he punched Alex Rodriguez in the face in the 2004 season.

The Infield

The right side of the infield was easier to select than the left. Kevin Youkilis at first and Dustin Pedroia at second were quick decisions. Youk was a three-time All-Star in Boston (twice at 1B) and key contributor to the 2007 World Series. There have been few players more fun to cheer on at Fenway than “YOOOOOOOUUUUUUKKKKK”. Pedey was Rookie of the Year in 2007, MVP in ’08, four-time All-Star, and a four-time Gold Glove winner. It’s a shame injuries slowed him up because watching Pedroia was always a treat to watch.

For 3B, Beltré is the biggest name to play, but the debate comes down to Mike Lowell or Rafael Devers. Both have two All-Star appearances with the Sox and won a World Series (Lowell was Series MVP in 2007). Maybe it’s recency bias, but I am going with Devers since 10 years from now, barring any injuries or impacts from the Curse of the Betts, Devers should have a more accomplished Sox career than Lowell did. Fortunately, Boston has had some success with other players from the Dominican Republic. Make sure to clean up that fielding too, Rafe.

Shortstop is a tough call to make between Nomar Garciaparra or Xander Bogaerts. One could argue that some of Nomar’s best seasons with the Sox were in the 1990s, so they don’t count for a 2000s team, so that’s what I’ll say. Nomar did have some better statistical seasons than Bogaerts, but Bogey has two World Series rings with comparable accolades. I said at the top winning matters, so having four All-Star games, five Silver Sluggers, and a tailor-made walk out song (“X Gon’ Give it to Ya” by DMX) gives him the spot.

The Outfield

At centerfield we’ve got a man who told his coach he’s ready to play, John Fogerty. Sorry wrong J, it’ll be Jacoby Ellsbury who nearly swept the awards show in 2011: All-Star, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger, and second in AL MVP voting. Johnny Damon has a great argument to be made so he will have a spot, but Ellsbury’s overall game gives him the ocean of a centerfield that exists at Fenway. A speed demon on the bases, Ellsbury’s 70 swipes in ’09 is the most in a season in Sox history. The only person to come “close” to that total in the 2000s will be playing right field, Mookie Betts (Betts had 30 in 2018).

Betts did it all in his time in Boston. Four straight All-Star games and Gold Gloves from 2016-19. MVP in ’18 along with a batting title (hitting .346) and a World Series ring. Seems unnecessary to even mention his three Silver Sluggers. Lastly, in left field, there are some interesting things to consider. Manny Ramirez should be the obvious choice. Eight straight All-Star Games, two World Series (Series MVP in ’04), and numerous laughable moments going in and out of the Green Monster. Alas, the same reason Manny is kept off of Hall of Fame ballots, keeps him off this team: PEDs.

Since its “No Más” for Manny, the options are significantly less accoladed. Jason Bey was an All-Star in his lone full season with the Sox. Johnny Damon primarily played CF but is the next best OF to have been in Boston so he gets the spot. He gives this team a very stout defensive outfield along with reliable hitters and thieves once on base. Damon was a two-time All-Star in Boston and most visibly embodied the “Idiot” culture of the ’04 Sox.

Batting Order and Final Thoughts

Leading off, Mookie Betts is followed by Dustin Pedroia. The Dominican Duo at three and four are Ortiz and Devers. Bogaerts is fifth, then a speedy duo of Damon and Ellsbury. Youkilis and Varitek are at the bottom of the order. Seems like this team could give the 2018 Sox a run for their money, so long as their pitching can keep up.

The main thing to keep in mind is that all of these players played a role in at least one World Series victory. None of them won it all alone. All four World Series this century for the Red Sox had at least three of these men. Baseball is a team sport that depends on the individual play of stars. To try and win without them is foolhardy, something the Sox ownership seems reluctant to admit at the moment.