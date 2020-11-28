Connect with us

NFL

Broncos Are Without a Quarterback Sunday

The Denver Broncos will be playing without a quarterback in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. 

Here is the timeline as to how this all came about. Quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Throughout the week, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles did not wear masks while in the presence of Driskel. 

Each player is considered high-risk, close contact according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter. However, Denver still intends on playing in their game Sunday without a quarterback. Offensive coordinator, Pat Shurmur, may look to run a heavy dose of Wildcat.

Denver’s offense isn’t at the top of leaderboards in any category. Ranking 24th ranked offense in yard per game at 345.6, 20th in the league in pass yards per game at 231.7, 15th in rushing yard per game at 114.8 and 28th in points per game at 20.6.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Big Blue Report: New York Giants VS. Cincinnati Bengals Live Blog

Tracy Graven

Thanks for Playing, Miami … Game Over … on to Baseball?

Ryan Truland

Four Reasons to Still Watch UFC Vegas 15

Justin Brownlow

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars Live Blog

Adam Cohen

Will Andy Pettitte (eventually) be admitted to the Hall of Fame?

More in NFL