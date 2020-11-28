Broncos Are Without a Quarterback Sunday

The Denver Broncos will be playing without a quarterback in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

All the QBs on the Broncos' roster are ineligible to play Sunday against the Saints after being deemed high-risk, close contacts, sources tell ESPN.



None were wearing masks at the time of exposure, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020

Here is the timeline as to how this all came about. Quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Throughout the week, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles did not wear masks while in the presence of Driskel.

Each player is considered high-risk, close contact according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter. However, Denver still intends on playing in their game Sunday without a quarterback. Offensive coordinator, Pat Shurmur, may look to run a heavy dose of Wildcat.

Denver’s offense isn’t at the top of leaderboards in any category. Ranking 24th ranked offense in yard per game at 345.6, 20th in the league in pass yards per game at 231.7, 15th in rushing yard per game at 114.8 and 28th in points per game at 20.6.