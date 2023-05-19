Browns Boost Defense

The Cleveland Browns just got a major boost for their defense. The team is officially acquiring edge rusher Za’Darius Smith from the Minnesota Vikings.

The recent move adds to what has already been a very active off-season for the Browns. Cleveland already acquired wide receiver Elijah Moore from the New York Jets back in March. Getting back to Smith, he will provide some help on edge rushing to partner alongside Myles Garrett in 2023. And for the Browns, their defense now appears to be stronger and bouncing back after a difficult 2022. Smith, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, recorded ten sacks, 44 tackles (15 for loss), and a forced fumble in 16 games with the Vikes last season. Smith is one of five players in three of the last four seasons to record double-digit sack numbers.

But what all are the terms of the trade? Let’s give a quick breakdown on the details…

Browns Boost Their Defense in Major Trade

Trade Details

Cleveland Browns receive:

EDGE Za’Darius Smith

A sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

A seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

Minnesota Vikings Receive:

A fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

A fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

How Will This Trade Benefit the Browns and Why Will It Boost Their Defense?

As mentioned earlier, the Browns are getting a boost to their defense. With Smith now joining the fold, when healthy, Cleveland will have a very dangerous rush on the edge with Garrett and Smith. Plus, it will give Smith the opportunity to earn some more money after the season.

Consequently, How Will This Trade Benefit the Vikings?

Thanks to a restructured contract, detailed through the Vikings Wire of USA Today, Minnesota is freeing up a bit of cap space. A signing bonus of almost $1.2 million will be taken care of by the Vikes, which saves almost $11 million toward their payroll. In a way, it’s basically acquiring a higher-round pick for a salary dump. This could certainly help the Vikings to pursue some higher-value free agents.

Final Thoughts on Trade

Overall, this trade may seem one-sided on the surface, but it more than likely it will favor both teams in the end. Smith can be a dominant force as an edge rusher for Cleveland, while Minnesota gets a little bit of cap relief. Which direction each team will go following this remains to be seen. But for now, the Browns get a big boost to their defense, and the Vikings gain extra net in cap space.