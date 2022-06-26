Bryce Harper Out Indefinitely With Fractured Thumb

The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Saturday night, but at the cost of their superstar. In the 4th inning, Padres pitcher Blake Snell lost a fastball up and in on Harper, only to hit him square on his right thumb. Harper immediately fell to the ground and every fan watching at home held their breath.

Phillies president Dave Dombrowksi announced early Sunday morning what most fans had feared. That Harper would be out “indefinitely”. Dombrowski also told reporters that it was indeed a fractured thumb, which usually keeps guys out for weeks, if not months. Harper was emotional in his post-game, telling media that he wished he was hit in the face because he “doesn’t break bones” there. We all know what happened after he was hit in the face last year in St. Louis.

The Phillies' offense will be okay(for now). With Jean Segura coming back soon and Castellanos going back to his beloved DH role, 1-9 should be okay. The only concern should be: can the lineup stay consistent? During Sunday's game, Castellanos went 4-5, seemingly breaking free of his offensive dry spell. The team has off tonight and they will resume action at home against the Braves Tuesday night.