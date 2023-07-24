BSP Roundtable: NFL Undrafted Free Agents To Watch For

Recently, we had our writers list some undrafted players that may have an impact for a team this season. While not guaranteed, our writers believe these guys can become a something this season.

Nate Powalie– Ronnie Hickman, Cleveland Browns

Honestly, I thought Ronnie Hickman would have been taken in the draft. But, the Browns are maybe tapping into some of the local talent (sure Ohio State might be a couple of hours from Cleveland, but it’s keeping a Buckeye in-state). He has decent size that he can lurk in the secondary at any safety or maybe slide over to outside linebacker. Hickman also locks onto his assignments well. If he sticks, he will need to develop his play recognition skills. Hickman is a sneaky guy who could provide some intrigue to the Browns secondary this year.

Brian Ramos– Trey Dean III, New York Jets and Rejzohn Wright, Carolina Panthers

There are a lot of undrafted players that can easily be big time gamechangers for their respected teams. Two players that I think can be impactful that were both undrafted were Trey Dean III the free safety of the New York Jets and Rejzohn Wright the corner for the Carolina Panthers.

Dean III was a safety coming out of the University of Florida is a big and powerful safety with crazy agility. Listed at (6-2, 200 pounds) while being able to run a 6.69 3-cone at his size is absolutely absurd. He feels like a potentially perfect fit with Robert Saleh’s scheme in New York. He also has the best chance at seeing playing time as Chuck Clark tore his ACL. Yes, the Jets signed Adrian Amos, but Dean III can still see playing time.

To anyone who is familiar with Wright, he starred in season 5 of the hit Netflix show “Last Chance U”. With a large frame at (6-1, 193 pounds; 32 1/2-inch arms), Wright knows how to use his body to his advantage in addition with his IQ being able to press smaller wide receivers. The Panthers could use him best as a depth option at the slot cornerback position. In his last 25 collegiate games, he had six interceptions and broke up 21 passes.

Jake Piccuito– Jake Guidone

I had the opportunity to attend Xaverian Brothers High School with Jake Guidone, and although I may be biased, I genuinely believe he has an excellent chance of securing a spot on the Baltimore Ravens roster. After high school, Guidone committed to Dartmouth College, where he quickly made his presence felt as a blocking tight end during his sophomore and junior seasons. Notably, he received the Doten Award, which is bestowed upon a sophomore who significantly contributes to the team’s success. Additionally, Guidone earned an honorable mention on the All-Ivy League team, despite primarily being utilized as a blocking tight end. Impressively, he showcased his exceptional hands by snagging two touchdown receptions during his sophomore year.

In 2021, Guidone truly distinguished himself from his peers, receiving several accolades that underscore his talent and hard work. He was honored with the team’s Frank Hersey Award, recognizing his outstanding contributions. Furthermore, he was named to the Phil Steele All-Ivy League First Team, the All-Ivy League First Team, the Division I All-New England team, and the Associated Press All-American Third Team. Guidone’s impact was instrumental in helping Dartmouth secure two Ivy League Championships.

Subsequently, Guidone transferred to the University of Connecticut (UConn), where he continued to demonstrate his prowess on the offensive line. Operating as a guard, his technical proficiency, adaptability during plays, ability to read blitzes, and swift grasp of new playbooks make him an ideal candidate for the Ravens to develop. If given the opportunity, Guidone has the potential to become a crucial asset for the Ravens, much like Marshal Yanda was for the team. Although it is still early in his career, I firmly believe that Jake Guidone exhibits great promise and possesses the qualities necessary to excel as a dependable offensive lineman at the professional level.

Stuart Otto– Andre Carter II, Minnesota Vikings

A player who surprisingly went undrafted, Carter has the potential to be a major steal for the Minnesota Vikings. He had a breakout year in 2021 for the Black Knights, where he recorded 14.5 sacks. Many had projected him to be a 1st round pick in 2023. However, his production dipped in 2022 when offenses started to game plan more against him. With that said, he has the size and athletic ability to be a Pro Bowl EDGE Rusher in the NFL. Carter was signed to the Minnesota Vikings, who are in the midst of a rebuild on their defense. They signed Marcus Davenport, but traded away Za’Darius Smith and have been rumored to be trading Everson Griffen as well. Additionally, the Vikings hired Brian Flores as Defensive Coordinator. Flores has always been capable of getting the most out of his players. And with the potential Carter has, I see him getting every opportunity to be successful for this team.

Brendan Klink– Dwayne Menders

One undrafted player to watch out for is Marist colleges very own Dwayne Menders. Dwayne, originally from Miramar Florida, made quite the impression with the Red Foxes. As a redshirt Junior he led the team with receptions (45). Menders also broke the school’s single season rushing yard record with 525. On top of this He even had two 100 yard games. Menders is an explosive receiver that runs crisp routes with great hands. He also has amazing body control finding the ball in tight coverage. His most recent season he attended Duquesne University. Although he went undrafted,, he was recently invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers mini camp. Dwayne is currently receiving interest from other teams across the NFL. His hard work and talent continues to be displayed. There would be no surprise if he worked his way to a sport on a 53 man roster come this fall.