BSP Sunday Morning Fantasy: Week 9

Ryan, Derek, and Tom are here to help you with your last minute Week 9 fantasy football advice. Find out who the guys are starting and who they are avoiding. Also find out who they’re looking to play in their DFS lineups for cheap!

They’ll also discuss guys you should be looking to find on the waiver wire that could be league winners down the stretch.

Follow the guys on Twitter: Ryan is @rstern33, Derek is @DerekMountain, and Tom is @thb315 And as always, make sure you’re checking out www.backsportspage.com for all of the great content and show archives, and follow the site on all social media platforms @backsportspage

