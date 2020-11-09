BSP Sunday Morning Fantasy: Week 9

Ryan, Derek, and Tom are here to help you with your last minute Week 9 fantasy football advice. Find out who the guys are starting and who they are avoiding. Also find out who they’re looking to play in their DFS lineups for cheap!
They’ll also discuss guys you should be looking to find on the waiver wire that could be league winners down the stretch.
Follow the guys on Twitter: Ryan is @rstern33, Derek is @DerekMountain, and Tom is @thb315 And as always, make sure you’re checking out www.backsportspage.com for all of the great content and show archives, and follow the site on all social media platforms @backsportspage
Featured Articles
-
NFL/ 2 hours ago
Washington Football Team Falls to 2-6, NFC East Remains Unclaimed
The Washington Football Team showed incredible strength and resilience on Sunday, but turnovers told...
-
Exit Velo/ 2 hours ago
Exit Velo 54: Manager Moves and Awards
Henry Winkelhake and Ben Rossi break down the latest action around Major League Baseball....
-
Features/ 5 hours ago
BREAKING: Paul Felder to Face Rafael Dos Anjos- Replaces Makhachev
Paul Felder is stepping up to fight Rafael dos Anjos on a mere five...
-
NCAA/ 7 hours ago
How can the New York Jets Draft to get Back on Track?
Anyone who has been watching the NFL the past seven weeks knows that the...