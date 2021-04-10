BSP Top Five WNBA Mock Draft

The 2021 WNBA Draft will take place on April 15th, which means it’s time for teams that really struggled last season to start building their foundation for a brighter future. Some critics feel this season may be underwhelming due to lack of obvious superstars declaring for the draft, but there are certainly some players coming in who can impact the fortunes of their drafting teams.

Rebecca Lobo thoughts on this WNBA draft class, "This class isn't as strong as the last class. "#WNBA #BackSportsPage — Jordan (@JBJournalist1) April 9, 2021

The Dallas Wings scored big this year with three slots in the first round. In the 2020 Draft, Dallas drafted forward Satou Sabally from the University of Oregon, forward Bella Alarie from Princeton, and guard Tyasha Harris from South Carolina.

Here are Back Sports Page top 5 for the 2021 WNBA Draft:

Dallas Wings: Charli Collier, University of Texas

The Wings finished the 2020 season not making the playoffs (8-14). Of course, Charli Collier is predicted to be the top draft pick. The former Texas Longhorn opted for the draft last month, leaving school one year earlier. The center/forward would be perfect for this young team. Collier averaged 9.5 points per game at University of Texas.

Dallas Wings: Awak Kuier, Finland

Although many are unfamiliar with Awak Kuier, she has every right to be a first round pick. Last season Kuier averaged 8.8 points and 6.9 rebounds and shot 51.1% from the field for the Italian Serie A1. Moreover, the power forward has a European championship under her belt, winning FIBA U18 last year.

Atlanta Dream: Rennia Davis, University of Tennessee

Small forward Rennia Davis could help Atlanta’s impact on both ends of the floor. The Atlanta Dream finished 10th last season (7-15). Atlanta has a developing team that can use great offensive.Three point shooting isn’t her strongest skill, but Davis makes up for that in rebounds. Rebounding is Davis’ strong suit. More than 20% of Tennessee’s rebounds were due to her efforts.

Indiana Fever: Arella Guirantes, Rutgers University

The Indiana Fever were second-to-last in 2020 (6-16). The 5’11” guard would match well with the Fever’s defense. They were third in defensive rating last season, however Indiana can benefit from Guirantes’ skills on both ends of the floor. Guirantes finished her collegiate career averaging 21.3 points, 5.2 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game.

Dallas Wings: Aari McDonald, University of Arizona

It’s no surprise that Aari McDonald has moved higher on the draft list after her performance during the Final Four. The 5’6” guard shocked everyone with her efforts in the finals against UConn, scoring 26 points and proving her defensive effort. Many consider her height to be a challenge, however McDonald has proven she is capable. Dallas has a young team without great expectations. This is an opportunity to develop players not just individually, but collectively.

Don’t forget to catch the 2021 WNBA draft next week and tell us what you think.