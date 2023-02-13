Buffalo Bills Defensive Report Card

Defensive Report Card

This will focus on the defensive production from the members of the Buffalo Bills defense for the 2022 NFL Season. The grades given will provide insight on what happened to the unit this season.

Offensive Report Card

Incase you missed the offensive report card, you can click here and check it out!

Defensive Line

The Biggest storyline for this Bills defensive line this year was the addition of Von Miller. Before Von suffered his season ending injury he had amassed 8 sacks through 11 games. His main purpose as an addition to this team was to help make a Super Bowl push, and to help develop the young core of the D-Line. It certainly worked as the unit saw an upbeat in production. Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, and Ed Oliver all make a good consistent pass rush. Couple this with some of the depth that the Bills have and this is one of the better units on the team.

Grade: A

Linebackers

Matt Milano has emerged as the premier linebacker for this group. He earned a Pro Bowl nod and a first team All Pro. Tremaine Edmunds also has been a solid secure tackler for the Bills. These two are the bonafide leaders of this Bills defense. Tremaine Edmunds is set to be a free agent and the Bills can either bring him back or lose major production and take a flier on a guy during the draft.

Grade: B

Cornerbacks

This has been a down position group for the team over the last two years. One of the main fixes the team tried to do for this problem was drafting Kaiir Elam in the first round. He added two interceptions in 13 games this year. He was able to be a serviceable corner for the team and looks to improve in year number two. This year was the most inconsistent for superstar corner Tre White. He was only able to play in six games this season as he was recovering form an injury suffered at the end of last season. But he struggled in the six games he did play. That left Dane Jackson as CB1 for ,most of the season. He was serviceable but not a superstar. Taron Johnson also gained a boost in playing time with the absence of Tre white. Look for Buffalo to target another corner during the draft and free agency process.

Grade: C

Buffalo has had one of the most consistent and greatest safety duos of the modern era in Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. That high level play fell off this year though as they were both battling injuries. Hyde only played in two games this season before suffering a season ending neck injury. Power was only able to play in twelve games this season. Enter in Damar Hamlin. He was phenomenal in his time starting this season. He was playing at a high level and making plays all over the field. Then against the Cincinnati Bengals he suffered a life treating injury that has put his football future in jeopardy. With that injury came shuffling at the safety position. Look for buffalo to make some moves this offseason trying to resign or replace some of these safeties.

Grade: B

Overall Defensive Report Card Grade

The Buffalo Bills defensive report card grade is a B.

Special teams

Tyler Bass and Sam Martin lead the special teams for Buffalo. Bass made 27 field goals on 31 attempts. His long this season was a 56 yard field goal. Martin punted for over 2000 yards this season with a long of 67 yards. He only had to punt 45 times this season. He was able to down 16 punts inside the 20 yard line. One of the more impressive special teams moments of the season is when Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown the game after the Demar Hamlin injury.

Grade: A

Coaching Staff

Sean Mcdermott has led one of the more impressive turnarounds of a franchise. He’s had one of the best offenses and defenses every year the last few seasons. He is flanked by Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier, and first year OC Ken Dorsey.

Grade: A