Buffalo Bills Free Agency Preview

2022 Record:

The Buffalo Bills finished with a record of 13-3. This was good enough for yet another AFC East title. Buffalo was able to gain the second seed in the playoffs. They then ran into the buzz saw that was the Cincinnati Bengals and faced another second round exit.

Cap Space:

The Bills are going to be venturing into this offseason with negative 20 million in cap room. This isn’t exactly ideal when it comes to terms of making your team better.

Draft Capital:

The Bills have in their possession five picks inside the top 150. These picks include 28, 60, 92, 131, and 140. Look for Buffalo to trade out of the first round and move back a few spots to gain a another third round selection.

Notable Free Agents

Buffalo is looking like they’re going to be losing a few key free agents this offseason. Tremaine Edmunds and Jordan Poyer would be a disastrous loss for the Bills. But as the offseason progresses it’s looking more likely its going to happen. On the offensive side of the ball the Bills are going to be losing more talent. Devin Singletary, Rodger Saffold, and Jamison Crowder are expiring deals this season. The Bills have two options when it cones to these free agents. They can either extend them with the knowledge of who they are as players, or let them walk and bring in some new guys with new ideas.