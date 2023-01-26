Buffalo Bills Offensive Report Card

Offensive Report Card

This report card will take a look at the offensive output featuring the starters and depth of the Buffalo Bills position groups. These grades will help provide Bills fans an outlook of what to look for the team to upgrade this offseason.

Playoff Woes Continue

Buffalo finished the season with AFC East title win with a 13-3 record. Buffalo looked promising but were met with a bitter end in the playoffs falling to the Cincinnati Bengals. This marked back to back seasons that the team has fallen in the divisional round.

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen has looked amazing since his rookie season and his potential keeps rising. Behind 35 touchdown passes from Allen this season and 4,283 passing yards. The bills had another year of offensive explosion. So much so it was enough for Josh to be considered in this years MVP race for most of the season. The only way to go from here is up as Allen has basically all his receivers coming back and a loaded running back room. Backup Quarterback Case Keenum also saw action in mop up duty this year. He does serve as a serviceable backup incase anything happened to Allen. Who could forget his improbable play that led Minnesota to a playoff win over the Saints in the finals seconds. Buffalo looks to get back on track next season and put everything together in order to produce a Super Bowl run.

Grade: A

Running Backs

Devin Singletary, James Cook, Nyhiem Hines, and Taiwan Jones make up an extremely talented running back room. The room did have some turnover this year as originally Zack Moss was slated in Nyheim Hine’s spot. The team decided to trade for Hines and it let to a special teams explosion for the Bills. On the ground for the Bills the team combined for nearly 1,500 rush yards. The running back room was also dynamic receiving out of the backfield. Overall the Bills have a good running back room but may look to add to it with a second or third round pick in this upcoming draft.

Grade: B

Wide Receivers

The receiving core for the Bills is phenomenal. The certain blend of size and speed that make up this room is really what gives Buffalo an edge over its competition. Stefon Diggs, and Gabe Davis are the get up and go game changers for the Bills. Davis hauled in 836 yards on 48 receptions with 7 touchdowns, while diggs hauled in 1429 yards with 108 receptions and 11 touchdowns. Then we get to the smaller slot type guys with Isaiah Mckenzie, Khalil Shakir, and Cole Beasley. These guys combined for another 5 touchdowns and nearly 600 yards through the air. The receiving core is yet another bright spot for Buffalo that can keep growing.

Grade: A

Tight Ends

Tight End has proven to be an interesting position for the Bills. They have a game changer and Josh Allen’s safety valve in Dawson Knox. Knox looked to do something this year that a Buffalo tight end hasn’t done in franchise history, and that was to put up a seven hundred yard receiving campaign. The closest he reached to that was the 2021 season when he amassed 587 yards. Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney are decent backups. They don’t offer much in the receiving game as they are primarily used as blockers. This position has been the Bills Achilles heel for the existence of the franchise. Knox agreed on a 4 year, 53.6 million dollar deal through the 2026 season. The Bills believe in Dawson and will look to him to end the teams suffering at the Tight End position.

Grade: B-

Offensive Line

Finally the position that had the most concern entering the season. The offensive line rotation that Buffalo rolled out goes as follows from Left tackle to Right tackle. Dion Dawkins, Rodger Saffold, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, Spencer Brown. This was considered a majority of the pack offensive line throughout the year. They weren’t terrible but they weren’t great either. The guard positions are what the Bills need to improve this offseason as Saffold, and Bates were the two weak links this year. With expiring deals on the line and a lot of uncertainty surrounding the position. Not to mention the average age of the line is 31 years old. The Bills need to get to work to improve for the 2023 campaign.

Grade: C

Overall Grade

The overall offensive report card for the Bills is a A-.