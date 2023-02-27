Can Quin Snyder Save the Hawks?

Quin Snyder has agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks look to find a long-term solution to their problems by signing Snyder to a five-year deal.

The Hawks began the pursuit of former Utah Jazz head coach as soon as they had fired Nate McMillan. The two parties have now agreed on a long term deal with the hopes that Snyder will bring in the same success that he fostered for the Jazz.

Snyder’s First Steps

The plan to bring Snyder in right away is in hopes the team can make a playoff run, as well as let the coach implement his program and standards before going into the offseason.

Snyder and All-Star guard Trae Young have expressed enthusiasm about working together. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell praised the coach after a loss on Friday night, and gave Snyder credit for his development into an All-Star.

Snyder Impressed the Front Office

The Hawks and Snyder have been in long talks regarding philosophy and team chemistry and the upper management of the team had come to the decision that the Washington native is the man to take the team to glory.

Snyder is an excellent pickup for the Hawks for a myriad of reasons. The Duke graduate is known for craft meaningful relationships and friendships with his players while also coaching them effectively. General Manager Landry Fields and Assistant General Manager Kyle Korver think Snyder is the solution to their current problems and the catalyst for future goals.

Where Do The Hawks Go From Here?

Coach Snyder was signed on Sunday and Tuesday he will be coaching against the Washington Wizards. This is a short turn around time from hire to coaching but this will be exciting for all Hawks fans. The game tonight will show fans of the team whether or not there will be going to buy-in for Snyder’s system and his philosophies.