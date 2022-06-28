Canes Lift Calder Cup

The Carolina Hurricanes’ season did not end how fans were hoping, but their AHL Affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, just gave Canes fans something to look forward to. The Wolves clinched the AHL’s equivelant to the Stanley Cup; the Calder Cup with their 4-0 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds. There is no denying the Canes organization knows how to draft and develop players. Their continued success in the AHL is proof of that. The future looks brighter and brighter every year in Carolina.

Wolves Journey to the Calder Cup

For starters, The Chicago Wolves did not enter the playoffs as underdogs by any means. They had an absolutely dominant regular season with a 50-16-5-5 (W-L-OTL-SOL) record. Andrew Poturalski lead not only the team, but the league in points with 101. Stefan Noesen was arguably just as valuable after registering 85 points, including 48 goals! They had a loaded roster top to bottom, and they showed that they were more than just a talented group, but they played well together.

Canes Top Prospects

When it comes to the prospects from this Wolves team, the conversation has to start with none other than Jack Drury. The kid looks special. He has good shot, great vision with wicked passing ability, and he’s improving on his own end. He scored 20 goals and 52 points in 2021-22. I can’t see a world where the Canes don’t give him a shot with the NHL squad to start next season. When it comes to the defensive end, Joey Keane is the big name on the Wolves. He scored 33 points in 62 games in the regular season. Although, he registered 12 points in just 18 playoff games on the Calder Cup run. He had a good chance to fight for the Canes third pairing next season or potentially their seventh d-man.

The good news is the Canes have prospects at every position that could be very good pros. Pyotr Kochetkov might be my favorite of them all. The newly 23 year old netminder who celebrated his birthday the same day as the Wolves raised the Calder Cup, had a great season as the backup. He still might not be ready for the Canes, but boy does he look like he can be special. The future looks very bright for this young team, and these three are a big reason why.

Canes Off-Season Has Begun

The Canes off-season may have started a few weeks back, but the start to it could not have been better. They got to sit down and enjoy watching multiple young prospects they have high hopes for, come together and go on a run to win the Calder Cup. Now they’ll be heading into the draft with an even better understanding of what they need in their farm system and how to attack the draft. It is an important off-season ahead and they are off to a great start.