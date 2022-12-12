Follow BSP writer Mason Wood with live coverage of tonight’s Cardinals vs Patriots game on Monday Night Football. Coverage starts at 8:15pm EST.
The Arizona Cardinals sit at 4-8 and are basically playing playoff football right now. The New England Patriots sit at 6-6 and are just trying to keep pace in the tight AFC playoff race. This game will be highly important for both teams.
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 36 mins ago
Cardinals vs Patriots Live Coverage
Follow BSP writer Mason Wood with live coverage of tonight’s Cardinals vs Patriots game...
-
Features/ 2 hours ago
Two Bright Jets Stars Make History?
Two Teammates winning Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year New York Jets rookies...
-
Features/ 5 hours ago
Knicks Exact Revenge on Hawks as Rivalry Grows
Rare Rivalries in the NBA There are rarely rivalries between two teams in the...
-
Features/ 24 hours ago
The International Impact of the NHL
The National Hockey League seems like it’s in a bubble. More specifically a North...