Connect with us

Features

Cardinals vs Patriots Live Coverage

Follow BSP writer Mason Wood with live coverage of tonight’s Cardinals vs Patriots game on Monday Night Football. Coverage starts at 8:15pm EST.

The Arizona Cardinals sit at 4-8 and are basically playing playoff football right now. The New England Patriots sit at 6-6 and are just trying to keep pace in the tight AFC playoff race. This game will be highly important for both teams.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Big Blue Report: Giants Vs Eagles Live Coverage

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v12.04.22 – The First Quarter Comes to a Close

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in Features