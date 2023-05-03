Carolina – New Jersey Series Prediction

Some of the BackSportsPage writers have compiled there predictions for the second round. Here are the picks for the matchup between Carolina and New Jersey.

C.J. Shomaker – This one is a toss up for me. I can see this one going either way. But I have to give the advantage to the Canes. Although Carolina is banged up, they have shown that they can still get the job done with their win over the Islanders. They are getting solid goaltending from Anderson and Raanta and their defense is deeper and overall better than the Islanders. Additionally, they are coached by one of the NHL’s best: Rod Brind’Amor. Hurricanes in 7

Jacob Walters – Carolina is banged up right now. Not having Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen hurts, leaving the Canes vulnerable at the wing. Granted, New Jersey doesn’t have the best goaltending in the world. But none of that will matter. Carolina’s not a team that gets past the second round often. New Jersey has enough offensive firepower and Devils fans will go full David Puddy after disposing of the Hurricanes. Devils in 6

Jack Titter – An interesting series due to the fact that both teams have opposite styles of play. The Hurricanes rely more on overall team defense, physicality, and smart plays to control the game

in their favor. While the Devils use speed, skill, and youth to overwhelm their opponents. A big factor in this series will be Akira Schmid. Schmid’s excellent goaltending helped completely

change the series against New York after the Devils went down 2-0. The NHL has already had plenty of storylines of young goalies coming in and carrying their teams to Stanley Cups. If Schmid can continue his stellar play, the Devils will have a serious shot at a Conference Finals appearance. However, Carolina is the type of team that can show teams like the Devils that speed and youth don’t always guarantee success in the playoffs. The Hurricanes are capable of slowing down New Jersey and ramping up the physicality enough to give themselves the chance to really control the series. The biggest factor going for the Devils is their offense. Players like Bratt and Meier are still waiting to break out these playoffs and if they do against

Carolina, the Hurricanes might not be able to keep up offensively no matter how well their defense plays. Devils in 7

Erin Sauceda – The Devils had a rough start losing two games to the Rangers. They eventually bounced back winning three games then fumbling the sixth. In game seven, they won 4-0. They have the skill, all they need is discipline and motivation. This game is definitely going to be intense though. Devils in 6.