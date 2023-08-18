Carolina Panthers Most Intriguing Match-Ups

Now with the preseason officially in full swing, it’s time to take a look at the Carolina Panthers schedule.

Looking back at the 2022 season, Carolina put together a disappointing 7-10 record. However, they still were second in the fairly weak NFC South division. With not much talent available in the NFC South again in 2023, the Panthers could be a surprise team to emerge as a group to watch.

There are quite a few new faces on the Panthers roster this year. Not only that, but there is also a new head coach at the helm. Carolina is now under the management of former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich.

But now, the moment is here. Let’s take a look at the Carolina Panthers schedule and what games stand out the most for the 2023 season.

Carolina Panthers 2023 Schedule: Most Intriguing Games

Note that this will be a top three list, and being that Carolina is my second favorite team, there could very well be a bit of bias.

Anyways…

Number 3: Week 1 @ Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, September 10, 1 PM ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)

At number three on this list is the opening week game on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. Kicking off the season against a division rival is a surefire way to bring some fireworks for your fan base. Not just that, but it will also be the first career start for the first pick in this year’s draft, quarterback Bryce Young. And there is no better way to introduce a top pick than against a divisional foe. Opening week is always a tone-setter for the season, and if the Panthers can steal a win in Atlanta, it will be a major boost toward the team’s momentum.

Number 2: Week 12 @ Tennessee Titans (Sunday, November 26, 1 PM ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN)

At number two, I have a showdown of rookie quarterbacks both with something to prove in Week 12. A lot of people are curious what kind of chip Tennessee quarterback Will Levis will have after slipping to the second round of this year’s draft. However, Levis will probably be behind Ryan Tannehill this year. This match-up, especially this deep into this season, will provide an intriguing contrast of styles depending on each team’s momentum. Plus, the Titans are usually a difficult team to defeat at Nissan Stadium.

Number 1: Week 9 vs Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, November 5, 1 PM ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC)

The most intriguing match-up here, to no surprise, is a showdown between the first and fourth overall picks of the 2023 draft. It will be Bryce Young and the Panthers against Anthony Richardson and the aforementioned Colts. Both of these guys had their names thrown out as potential top choices, with Young eventually being number one. This game will mark the midway point of the season, and it will be a tone-setter for the second half. Plus, a home game is a great opportunity to build momentum. If the Panthers can come out on top, it could help lead them to a division title.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the schedule in 2023 looks somewhat favorable for the Carolina Panthers. And in a fairly weak NFC South division, just a little momentum can go a long way. When the season kicks off on September 10, all the expectations will firmly be set in stone. Which way Carolina goes is entirely up to how they play. But it could very well be another fun season for the crowd who keeps pounding.

